The royal family paid tribute to Princess Eugenie on her 30th birthday on Monday. They shared a sweet photo of the Queen with her granddaughter taken last year. Eugenie, wearing a floral Erdem dress, beams at the 93-year-old monarch, who is dressed in a pale yellow ensemble.

READ: 30 best photos of Princess Eugenie to celebrate her milestone 30th birthday

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Eugenie and Jack's first kiss as newlyweds

The caption read: "Wishing Princess Eugenie a very Happy Birthday! Her Royal Highness is The Queen's 6th grandchild. Today she turns 30. This photo was taken in 2019 when The Princess joined her grandmother at a Maundy Thursday Service at St George's Chapel in Windsor."

The pair have a special bond and Eugenie regularly speaks about her grandmother in public, referring to her affectionately as 'granny.' The Princess usually stays with the Queen during her summer break in Balmoral and has previously said in the ITV documentary Our Queen at Ninety: "It's the most beautiful place on Earth. I think Granny is the most happy there, I think she really, really loves the Highlands... Walks, picnics, dogs - a lot of dogs, there's always dogs! - and people coming in and out all the time. Family-wise we're all there, so it's a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa to be - for us to come and see them up there, where you just have room to breathe and run."

MORE: 24 times Princess Eugenie has given us fashion inspiration - see the photos

Princess Eugenie accompanied the Queen to the Maundy Service in Windsor last year

Eugenie also revealed that Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh were one of the first people to know about her engagement to her long-term boyfriend Jack Brooksbank, during a TV interview with BBC's The One Show. The Queen and Prince Philip were among the family members who saw the couple marry at St George's Chapel in Windsor in October 2018.

Princess Eugenie is the youngest daughter of the Duke of York and Sarah Ferguson. She was born at the Portland Hospital in London on 23 March 1990 and is currently tenth-in-line to the throne behind her older sister, Princess Beatrice. She is not a working royal but has a full-time job as a director at Hauser & Wirth gallery in London.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.