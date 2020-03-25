The Queen, 93, in communication with Prince Charles but hasn't been tested for coronavirus The Prince of Wales is displaying mild symptoms of Covid-19

The Queen has not been tested for Covid-19, Buckingham Palace has confirmed – despite the fact her son, Prince Charles, has tested positive. In a statement, the palace said: "Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health. The Queen last saw The Prince of Wales briefly after the investiture on the morning of 12th March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare."

Doctors believe that Charles became contagious on 13 March, one day after he last saw his mother. The 93-year-old monarch is staying at Windsor Castle with the 98-year-old Duke of Edinburgh. The palace also noted that Philip was not with the Queen at Buckingham Palace when she last met Charles on 12 March.

The Prince of Wales has spoken to both his sons, Prince William, who is believed to be in Norfolk with the Duchess of Cambridge and their young children, and the Duke of Sussex, who is in Canada with his family. He has also subsequently been in touch with the Queen. Charles's last public engagement was on 12 March when he attended a dinner in aid of the Australian Bushfire Appeal at Mansion House in London. He later had a number of private meetings with Highgrove and Duchy individuals, all of whom have been made aware of the situation.

On Wednesday, Clarence House confirmed that Prince Charles was displaying mild symptoms of Covid 19 "but otherwise remains in good health". The 71-year-old is currently self-isolating at home in Scotland with his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, who is 72. A Clarence House spokesperson said that the Duchess has tested negative for the virus.

A statement read: "The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual. In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland. The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing. It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks."

