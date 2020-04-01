Sarah, Duchess of York has been showing her support to the NHS staff, from gifting sweet treats to praising their efforts on social media. And now, the 60-year-old has gone one step further by delivering staff at the Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust a huge hamper of beauty products from Dr Gabriela Clinic amid the coronavirus pandemic. Taking to her Twitter page on Monday, the ex-wife of Prince Andrew shared a clip of the kind gift, and said: "Thank you so much @DrMercik for your very generous donation to @NHSEnglandLDN. Always a lady of her heart @BucksHealthcare #coronavirus #nhs."

Sarah Ferguson has gifted this beauty hamper to NHS staff

Royal fans rushed to credit her for "doing her bit," with one saying: "You are doing a great job Sarah along with Princess Eugenie." Another remarked: "This is fantastic how you are rallying all your friends to help with this cause!! Thank you @DrMercik and @SarahTheDuchess! And of course thank you so much @NHSuk!!"

GALLERY: Photos showing UK royal landmarks before and after coronavirus lockdown

Last week, Sarah joined her youngest daughter Princess Eugenie and Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank delivering care packages to NHS staff. According to Mail Online, the trio were spotted driving through London to hand out care packages to workers at Hammersmith Hospital on two separate occasions.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson talks about Eugenie and Jack

The deliveries reportedly contained a number of essentials for frontline staff battling the COVID-19 crisis, including toothpaste, soap, shower gel, hand wash, anti-bacterial wipes, dried pasta, pasta sauces, rice, cereal bars and tinned fruit. A source told the newspaper: "They wanted to do anything they could to help."

READ: Princess Eugenie and Sarah Ferguson are self-isolating together

On Friday, the Duchess of York confirmed that she was handing out sweet treats from her friend Hermann Bühlbecker - a German confectionery entrepreneur. Sharing a photo of herself with a box of confectionaries, the mum-of-two wrote: "Thank you @hermann_buehlbecker and @lambertz_gruppe for your support of all the hard workers in the UK #coronavirus #lambertz."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.