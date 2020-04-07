The Duchess of Sussex's friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin is one of her most loyal team members - and despite fans regularly asking him for her makeup secrets, he's still keeping schtum! The Dior ambassador responded to a number of his Instagram followers' comments on Monday, including one which read: "Please tell us Meghan's [lipstick] colours!" He simply replied with the zipped-up mouth, shrugging and blue heart emojis, leaving royal fans to continue guessing! Another added: "But why? It's just lip colour?"

Fans are desperate to find out Meghan's lip shade

No doubt Daniel is keen to keep some of his artist's secrets to himself - and though Meghan has recently given up her role as a working member of the royal family, her close glam squad have chosen not to give any specific details about their work with the Duchess. Both hairdresser George Northwood and facialist Sarah Chapman have publicly spoken out in support of the Sussex family, however.

Royal watchers have been desperate to find out Meghan's go-to lipstick ever since her stunning return to the UK to complete her final engagements - especially when she stepped out at the Endeavour Fund awards looking gorgeous wearing a berry gloss (and that Victoria Beckham dress). And while we're still none the wiser, we can hazard a guess that the products came from either Dior or Honest Beauty, since Daniel is known work with both companies and memorably used them for her iconic royal wedding look.

Daniel is keeping quiet about Meghan's makeup bag

At the time, the MUA revealed that he created Meghan's minimal look using plenty of skincare and just a small amount of foundation and concealer where necessary, choosing to let her natural skin and pretty freckles show through.

He later told Vogue: "It was interesting, because I did get dragged on my Instagram about not using enough make-up on her, but I think what a lot of people don't think about is because she was a working actress and she did red carpet in her career, she wanted her wedding day to be about her. I think on her wedding day she just wanted to be herself."

