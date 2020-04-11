Princess Charlene shares Easter family pictures following Prince Albert's fight against coronavirus Princess Charlene and her family are self-isolating in Roc Agel

The Monaco royal family are enjoying their Easter break together, just weeks after Prince Albert tested positive for coronavirus.

Judging by the latest pictures shared by the Prince’s wife, Princess Charlene, the family of four are currently all well and continuing to self-isolate in their country retreat, Roc-Agel, in the mountains. While the family might have normally chosen to visit family and friends abroad, this year they are staying in France, and have taken up a great activity – gardening.

Princess Charlene, 42, shared three pictures on Instagram on Good Friday showing her twins wearing gardening gloves whilst helping plant some flowers. In one picture, Princess Gabriella can be seen posing in front of a gorgeous Easter display featuring several potted plants, Easter bunnies and some haystacks to sit on.

"Sending healing and love to the world, we miss you, see you soon. Happy Easter," the royal captioned the set of snaps.

Prince Albert pictured following his recovery from coronavirus

This is Charlene's first post since husband Prince Albert tested positive for coronavirus in March. The royal palace confirmed that he had successfully recovered on 1 April, in a statement that read: "Doctors who have followed Prince Albert II since the start of his COVID-19 infection today allow him to end his quarantine period. The sovereign prince is declared cured and in good health."

It continued: "He will soon join his family and continue to observe the period of confinement while remaining in close contact with his government. His Highness once again reminds the people of Monaco of the importance of scrupulously respecting confinement measures and limiting contact with others. Rigorous compliance with these rules will help stop the spread of coronavirus."