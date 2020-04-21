Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark shared a new photo of their second child and eldest daughter, Princess Isabella, to mark her 13th birthday on Tuesday. The close-up image taken by her mother shows the young royal gazing into the camera with a smile on her face. The Danish royal family also shared four more pictures of Princess Isabella from her private life over the years, including one of her with her grandmother, Queen Margrethe, and an adorable photo of the princess as a baby on its Instagram account.

READ: Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark reveals hair transformation after finally making it to the barbers

The new photo of Princess Isabella to mark her 13th birthday

Princess Isabella of Denmark, Countess of Monpezat, was born on 21 April 2007 at Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen. She was the first girl born into the Danish royal family since the birth of her grand-aunt, Queen Anne-Marie of Greece, in 1946. Isabella is currently third in line to the throne after her father, Crown Prince Frederik, and her older brother, Prince Christian. She is also the older sibling of nine-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

It is thought that the Danish royal children have returned to school after the country began lifting its lockdown measures amid the coronavirus pandemic. Crown Prince Frederik documented his trip to the barbers on Monday with before and after photos of his haircut on the royal family's Instagram account. He captioned the post: "I'm probably not the only one who today has been to the hairdresser. Fortunately, it is now again possible for hairdressers and other small businesses and shops to open on top of a long shutdown."

MORE: Stunning new portraits of Queen Margrethe of Denmark and heirs released for her 80th birthday

He added: "I would like to thank everyone for being so ready to change and for helping to keep the wheels going for a period that requires a lot from us all."

Crown Prince Frederik, his wife Crown Princess Mary and their four children were living in Switzerland at the start of the year but returned to Denmark in early March after the coronavirus outbreak. They had been living in the country while their children Prince Christian, Princess Isabella and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine were studying at the Lemania-Verbier International School. The young royals will continue their education at Tranegårdskolen in Gentofte, now that public institutions have reopened.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.