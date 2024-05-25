Princess Eugenie shares rare message of support for Prince William amid Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis

Princess Eugenie shared her support for Prince William in a rare statement this week, following the Sovereign's annual garden party held at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

Hosted by the Prince of Wales, around 8,000 guests were invited to enjoy tea and cake in the beautiful garden, and members of the royal family came together for the occasion including Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, and Mike Tindall.

© Getty William was also joined by the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester as he hosted the Sovereign's Garden Party

The Princess of Wales was absent from royal engagement as she continues her recovery from her cancer treatment, and Princess Eugenie, 34, took to Instagram to share her support for her cousin Prince William following the event.

"Come rain or shine, I was delighted to support my family yesterday to meet some special individuals at the Buckingham Palace Garden Party who have gone above and beyond to support their local communities and the country," the royal wrote.

© Getty Eugenie looked elegant in white for the garden party

The carousel of photos saw Eugenie looking glamorous despite the rain, wearing a cream Ulla Johnson midi dress with short sleeves and ruffle detailing, paired with leather Valentino heels adorned with metallic studs.

The mother-of-two completed the look with a dusty pink shoulder bag and an Emily-London floral headpiece, while her brunette hair was styled in a low bun.

© WPA Pool Princess Eugenie and Beatrice showed their support for their cousin Prince William

Eugenie coordinated with Princess Beatrice, 35, for the occasion, as the sisters wore headpieces from the same brand. Beatrice wore an Emily-London patterned headband with a crimson Beulah London midi dress that featured lightly puffed long sleeves, a high neck, and golden buttoned detailing. The royal perfectly rounded off the look with a pair of Jennifer Chamandi heeled pumps, and an Anya Hindmarch tassel clutch bag.

The royal family traditionally hosts three garden parties at Buckingham Palace and one at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland. The annual events allow the royals to meet with community representatives and charity workers.

© Getty Zara braved the rain at Buckingham Palace

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie are regulars at the garden parties, as is Zara Tindall, who looked beyond elegant for this year's get-together in a Laura Green white dress. The midi dress featured an A-line skirt, puffed sleeves, and a collar, finished with a waist-cinching belt and pink buttons that beautifully matched her heeled pumps and Sarah Cant floral hat.