Prince William allowing air ambulances to land at Kensington Palace for special reason The Duke of Cambridge became LAAC's patron in March

The Duke of Cambridge has given permission for air ambulances to use a private lawn at Kensington Palace for refuelling during the coronavirus pandemic, HELLO! understands. Perks Field is usually used by residents of the palace and as a landing site for the royal family's helicopters.

It's thought the arrangement agreed by Prince William, who is a former pilot and became patron of the London's Air Ambulance Charity in March, will save helicopters 45-mile round trips to the nearest fuelling base in Watford.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William supports LAAC in 2019

READ: Royal fans are convinced Princess Charlotte looks identical to Prince William – and this photo proves it

Apartment 1A in Kensington Palace is the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's official London residence, but the couple have been staying at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, during the lockdown.

The LAAC has become close to the Duke's heart over the years, having worked as an air ambulance pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance for over two years. In a statement announcing his new patronage, Kensington Palace said: "His Royal Highness has seen first-hand the impact these first responders have upon the lives of patients with critical injuries. As Patron of the London's Air Ambulance Charity, the Duke will continue to champion those working on the frontline, and highlight the charity's vital work in supporting the London's Air Ambulance's rapid response to incidents, and its provision of life-saving medical treatment."

MORE: Inside Princess Charlotte’s food deliveries – see behind-the-scenes photos from Sandringham Café

William's first shift with East Anglian Air Ambulance in 2015

Last year, William visited the Royal London Hospital, where he co-piloted the London Air Ambulance's standby helicopter and met with clinicians, paramedics, pilots and crew members to learn more about the challenges of working as a first responder in the capital. The LAAC's 30th anniversary campaign was one of the eight charities represented in the King's Cup sailing regatta on the Isle of Wight in August 2019, which the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge competed in.

William and Kate have been supporting key workers throughout the coronavirus crisis, with the launch of Our Frontline, which offers round-the-clock mental health support.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.