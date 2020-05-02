Prince William and Kate Middleton feature in Princess Charlotte's birthday pictures - did you notice? The young royal turns five on Saturday

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's daughter, Princess Charlotte, turns five on Saturday, and to celebrate, her parents have released four new gorgeous pictures of their middle child.

In three of the new snaps, the birthday girl can be seen volunteering for the elderly and distributing packages to them, whilst the fourth picture shows her posing for her photographer mum. But one small detail in one of the snaps has gone unnoticed by fans - the cheeky appearance of proud parents Prince William and Kate.

William and Kate's reflection can be seen in the picture

In the picture where Charlotte has her back to the camera as she knocks on someones door, the reflections of her royal parents can be seen on the door’s glass - and what’s more - Kate can be seen holding her camera as she snaps away. Prince William is pictured standing next to her.

MORE: This is the camera that Kate used to take Charlotte's birthday pictures

The new photos were taken last week, after William, Kate, George, Charlotte and Louis spent an afternoon making batches of fresh pasta, filling at least a dozen bags to deliver along with food packages to elderly and vulnerable people living near Sandringham.

Princess Charlotte was also accompanied by her brothers

The following day the family helped to pack up a van and spent around two and a half hours out doing deliveries. The little Princess, affectionately known as Lottie, and her family were taking part in the Sandringham Estate's volunteering initiative, which over the past five weeks has seen staff prepare and deliver meals to isolated people living in the area. Around 1000 meals were made and delivered in the first week alone.

READ: You won't believe how similar Princess Charlotte looks to Lady Sarah Chatto in incredible new photo

Many of the delighted residents came out of their houses to speak to the Cambridges – who stayed to chat at a safe social distance – despite heavy rain.