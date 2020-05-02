Royal fans are convinced Princess Charlotte looks identical to Prince William – and this photo proves it The young royal celebrated her fifth birthday on Saturday

Princess Charlotte celebrated her fifth birthday on Saturday, and to celebrate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared some adorable photos of their daughter, prompting royal fans to comment on the striking similarities between Charlotte and her father Prince William. Not convinced? These side-by-side photos of Charlotte and her dad when he was younger are sure to change your mind!

Beneath the new photographs of the young Princess, fans were quick to point out how much she looks like her father. "She has William's eyes, in my opinion. And I love her hair. I used to do my daughter's hair in the same style," wrote one. "Princess Charlotte is so beautiful and precious she looks like her dad William and grandmother Diana," added another.

Princess Charlotte and Prince William look so alike!

Other comments included: "Charlotte is simply beautiful. Looks so much like her daddy and a bit like her mum! Happy birthday," and "She is a beautiful little doll; I think she looks like William but with dark hair. All three children are gorgeous!"

The photos taken by Kate were so sweet

But it's not just dad William that Charlotte looks similar to. The little girl is also practically identical to her second cousin, Lady Sarah Chatto. Charlotte's portrait, in which she can be seen smiling straight into the camera as she sits on a hay bale wearing a houndstooth dress, looks so much like Sarah in a black-and-white photograph taken of Princess Margaret's daughter when she was around the same age.

The images of Charlotte shared on Instagram on Saturday were taken by Kate, who also shared photos of her son Prince Louis last month to mark his second birthday. Another three pictures taken by Kate reveal how the royals and their children have been doing their bit to help their community as lockdown continues – they've been delivering homemade pasta!

