Royal fans were delighted to see photos of Princess Charlotte volunteering to help the elderly and vulnerable in the Sandringham area. Now the Sandringham Café's executive chef has shared her own photos, which give a glimpse behind the scenes of the royal family's charitable efforts. Taking to her Instagram page, Deborah Steward posted three photos from the premises where she and her team are preparing huge numbers of meals each week.

The first snap showed two staff members standing behind trolleys filled with bags of food. The second was a close-up of an array of shepherd's pies, and the third showed a stack of hot drinks on top of food boxes. The chef captioned the images: "My team and I are proud to be part of the Sandringham team making homemade meals for the elderly and vulnerable living in the Sandringham area. Here are some of the meals ready for delivery. @kensingtonroyal @theroyalfamily."

The Sandringham Café team has been working hard to help people in need

Her followers were quick to share their appreciation for the staff's hard work, commenting: "Brilliant work from you all on the Sandringham team," "Thank you for all you do and continue to do during these trying times," "Bless your kind giving heart! Job well done," and "How lovely!" Earlier in the week, Princess Charlotte, her brothers Princes George and Louis, and their parents spent an afternoon making batches of fresh pasta and delivering food to people in need who live near Sandringham.

The Duchess of Cambridge took photos of the event which were released in honour of Charlotte's birthday on Saturday. The sweet pictures showed the young royal, who is affectionately known as Lottie to her family, helping to load the food parcels and carrying one of the bags of pasta as she knocked at a door before leaving it outside. The event was part of the Sandringham Estate's volunteering initiative, which over the past five weeks has seen staff prepare and deliver thousands of meals to isolated people nearby.

