The Danish royals have released two new images of one of the younger members of their family and they were taken by an unexpected photographer! Prince Joachim and Princess Marie shared the portraits of their son, Prince Henrik, on Instagram, to mark his 11th birthday on 4 May and they were captured by his eight-year-old sister, Princess Athena.

The first photo of Prince Henrik, wearing a camouflage jacket, looks to have been taken in the town of Tønder, a short drive from the family's nearby residence, Schackenborg Castle. The Danish royals were spotted by a member of the public as the country eased its lockdown. The second image of the young royal appears to have been taken inside the family's home.

Princess Marie and Prince Joachim with Henrik, Athena, Nikolai and Felix

Prince Joachim and Princess Marie relocated to Schackenborg Castle in southern Jutland last week. The estate was the prince's private residence from 1993 to 2014, before he sold the property. As Prince Joachim and Princess Marie are on the board of the Schackenborg Castle Foundation, they occasionally return to live there for short periods of time.

The royal court's communications department confirmed the news to Danish magazine Her & Nu. The family-of-four had been residing temporarily at Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen since the outbreak of coronavirus across the globe. They returned to Denmark from Paris, France, where Prince Joachim has been undertaking military training. It is not known when the royal will resume his training as France has remained under lockdown during the ongoing pandemic.

Schackenborg Castle, pictured in 1995

Prince Henrik Carl Joachim Alain was born on 4 May 2009 in Copenhagen and has two older half-brothers, Prince Nikolai and Prince Felix, from his father's first marriage to Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg. He is believed to have been named after his paternal late grandfather Henrik, Prince Consort of Denmark, and is currently ninth-in-line to the Danish throne.

The young royal was tested for coronavirus, with a statement released by the Danish royal court on 24 March announcing that the youngster was examined at Rigshospitalet in Denmark for breathing problems associated with asthmatic bronchitis. Fortunately, Prince Henrik tested negative for COVID-19 during his hospital visit.

