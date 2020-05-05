Video: Princess Charlotte's cutest moments - from her royal wave to first day of school The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's daughter turned five on 2 May

From the moment she was born, Princess Charlotte has captured the nation's hearts in more ways than one. Her confidence has shone through in the past five years, from her adorable royal wave to her first public curtsy to her great-grandmother, the Queen, last Christmas. She even took her first day at 'big school' at Thomas's in her stride!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Charlotte's cutest moments

The young royal has also joined her parents, Prince William and Kate, and her older brother, Prince George, on two major royal tours – Canada in 2016 and Germany and Poland in 2017. Despite the cameras, Charlotte was happy to greet her hosts upon arrival.

Take a look at Charlotte's cutest moments in the video above.

