The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated their son's first birthday on Wednesday – but will Archie have a brother or sister sometime soon? Royal fans seem to think so, as they've been putting money on the fact that the couple will announce they're expecting another child this year. The surge of interest means that Betfair is now giving odds of 4/7 that Harry and Meghan will reveal the happy news before 2020 is over.

The company's spokesperson Darren Hughes said: "Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will be celebrating today as their first-born son Archie has his first birthday, but punters are convinced that 2020 may bring further joy for the pair, and they are odds-on at 4/7 to announce another pregnancy in 2020. Where the couple will set down roots remains a point of speculation as well, but punters seem to think that Archie will join his cousins George, Charlotte and Louis by attending his first year of school in the UK with odds of 11/8, while it’s 2/1 for him to do so in the US."

The couple stepped back from their royal roles in April

The family is currently spending lockdown in Los Angeles and released a new video to celebrate Archie's special day. In the sweet clip, Meghan read the book Duck! Rabbit! to the little boy while he sat on her lap. The former actress called her son by her affectionate nickname for him, "Arch," as she encouraged him to turn the pages. Harry, meanwhile, was behind the camera.

The video marks the first time Archie has been pictured since New Year's Eve 2019 when Harry and Meghan shared a photo of their son in his dad's arms, wearing a bobble hat, in front of a lake in Canada, where they spent the festive period. The couple announced they would step back from their roles as senior working royals back in January and undertook their last engagements in March before relocating to the States.

