The Duke of Sussex shared a special moment with his son Archie Harrison on his first birthday on Wednesday. The little tot was enjoying being read one of his favourite books, Duck! Rabbit!, by his mother, the Duchess of Sussex, when he sweetly turned to dad Harry and repeatedly cooed "da da, dada". Harry was off-camera as he was filming the touching moment, but after Archie had a little chew on the book, he looked directly in Harry's direction and uttered the heartwarming words.

Harry and Meghan shared the first sighting of Archie since 2019 on Save the Children's Instagram page, who captioned the sweet video: "Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex reads "Duck! Rabbit!" for Archie's birthday "Duck! Rabbit!" with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (and Harry, The Duke of Sussex behind the camera), read to their son Archie for his 1st birthday. Happy Birthday, Archie! Thank you #DuchessMeghan for helping us to raise urgent funds for our coronavirus appeal by reading "Duck! Rabbit" by @akrfoundation, illustrated by @tlichtenheld (published by @chroniclekidsbooks)."

The couple were taking part in the charity's Save the Stories campaign in the UK and the US, which helps bring much-needed support to children who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Archie Harrison celebrated his first birthday on Wednesday

The family-of-three celebrated the milestone birthday from their new home in Los Angeles, after moving from Vancouver Island in Canada earlier this year. It's the first time Archie has been pictured since New Year's Eve 2019 when Harry and Meghan shared a photo of their son snuggled up in his dad's arms, wearing a bobble hat, in front of a lake in Canada. The couple stepped back from their royal duties officially on 31 March and are carving out their future roles.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born on 6 May at the Portland Hospital in London and he made his public debut to the world in the Great Hall at Windsor Castle two days after his birth. The royal tot is seventh-in-line to the throne behind his father, Prince Harry, and he is the Queen's eighth great-grandchild. Archie was baptised in the Queen's private chapel at Windsor Castle in July 2019, with photos released from the ceremony later that day. He is styled as Master Archie, in accordance with his parents' wishes that he grow up as a private citizen.

