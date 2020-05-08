Kate Middleton reveals the hobby she has been mastering during lockdown The Duchess of Cambridge considers herself an amateur photographer

The Duchess of Cambridge has admitted to being extremely busy during lockdown. With home-schooling her three children, volunteering and still doing royal duties via video calls, Kate has little time left for herself, but on Thursday she revealed that she has used some of it to master a hobby that she loves – photography.

Speaking to This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield as she launched a photography competition with one of her patronages, the National Portrait Gallery, the royal admitted that she had been practicing the craft with the help of her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

When asked by Holly what photography tips she could give to someone who wanted to learn photography, Kate revealed: "Well I am very much an amateur photographer. I've sort of learned along the way but during this time I've spent lots of time picking up my camera and taking photographs of the children because they are always around us when we are doing stuff together, which has been great."

The Duchess then gave out some great tips. "One of the fantastic things about photography is really capturing that moment so it's not staged, it's not clearing your house so you have that perfect studio set up. It's really capturing those moments that feel real to you."

She added: "That's the power of photography, it can capture a moment and tell a story."

The royal mum-of-three has been taking the official portraits of her children, George, Charlotte and Louis, since 2015. Kate studied history of art at university and captured moving images in January of Holocaust survivors to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. The National Portrait Gallery was one of her first royal patronages announced in 2012 and Kate was made an honorary member of the Royal Photographic Society in 2017. She became the organisation's patron last year taking over from the Queen who previously held the position for 67 years.