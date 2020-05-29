Meghan Markle secretly helping cause close to her heart during lockdown The Duchess is an animal lover

Meghan Markle has been supporting animal charity Mayhew during this period of lockdown, Newsweek reports. The Duchess has been making calls to the organisation secretly, in a bid to help keep homeless people and their dogs united throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayhew receives all its funds from donations, thus relies heavily on public fundraising events, many of which have been cancelled due to current social distancing regulations. As a result, Mayhew has launched an appeal for funds to help keep its centre running, and sums raised will be put towards essentials such as food and flea and worming treatments.

Meghan during a visit to Mayhew

The outlet confirmed: "The Duchess is in touch and working with Mayhew at this time. One thing many people may not realize is the range of work Mayhew does. It is not your classic animal charity. They are supporting so many other people in the community too."

HELLO! understands the Duchess keeps in touch with all the organisations she's connected to.

The adoption centre announced in April that it was reopening its adoption scheme in a tweet that read: "We have re-opened our adoptions! To ensure we're rehoming safely and responsibly, we have a new process and criteria in place. We will be following government guidelines, and are trialling virtual interviews and a local drop off service."

The Duchess made her first visit to the organisation as a patron in January 2019, when she was six months pregnant with her and Prince Harry's son Archie. The following July, Meghan - who has two rescue dogs of her own, a beagle named Guy and a Labrador-shepherd mix called Bogart, who Meghan left in the US when she moved to London to marry Harry - penned a touching foreword for Mayhew's annual review, in which she made her love of animals abundantly clear.

