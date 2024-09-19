Princess Eugenie reacts to mother Sarah Ferguson's tearful message on poignant day

Thursday was a difficult day for the Duchess of York as she marked the 26th anniversary of her mother, Susan's death.

To mark the poignant day, Sarah shared several stunning photos of her mother. One of the photos included was Susan joining Sarah on the Buckingham Palace balcony on the day of her wedding to Prince Andrew in 1986.

Other photos feature portraits of the late star, including a gorgeous black-and-white one and another where Susan looked like a Hollywood starlet in a red dress.

Alongside the images, the Duchess penned: "My much-loved mother Susie died 26 years ago today. She was far too young to be taken from us and I often reflect on the fact that at just 61, she was younger than I am now when she died in a cruel accident.

"I think constantly of her zest for life and her shining spirit. Like all of us, she made mistakes but she taught me to value each and every day and to always seek to treat people with kindness. I miss her greatly."

Sarah's daughter, Princess Eugenie, reacted to the post, with the royal sharing it to her Instagram Stories and commenting: "Miss beautiful Granny Susie."

Susan was 61 when she died in a car accident while driving in the countryside. Susan was travelling with her nephew, Raphael, at the time, but he survived the incident with minor injuries.

Susan was buried in Argentina next to her second husband, Hector Barrantes, an Argentinian polo player, who died eight years before his wife.

The day also holds a different sadness for Sarah as it marked the second anniversary of the state funeral of her former mother-in-law, the late Queen.

The Duchess reflected on this last year, saying: "My beloved mother Susie died 25 years ago today, taken far too young. There isn't a day that goes by when I don't think about her, her indomitable spirit and her joy for life.

"Today is also the first anniversary of Her Late Majesty the Queen's funeral. As I have often said before, the Queen was like a second mother to me and I will always be grateful for the love and understanding she showed me throughout her life.

"Today I celebrate the legacy of the two women who gave me so much strength and courage. I am so thankful for their guidance and the examples they set, which I try always to live up to."