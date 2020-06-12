Caring Countess of Wessex dons hi-vis jacket to volunteer for amazing cause The royal is known for her charitable efforts

The Countess of Wessex has teamed up with Southampton FC's charity Saint Foundation during the coronavirus pandemic – and was even seen delivering prescriptions to local residents! The foundation thanked Sophie for her hard work, tweeting: "We were delighted to be joined by HRH the Countess of Wessex this week, who volunteered with us at @FareShareUK and on our prescription delivery service. A real privilege to shot The Royal Family how we are transforming lives in and around Southampton."

As well as the message, a video was shared, in which the doting mum can be seen helping to deliver not just prescriptions, but surplus food with FareShare UK, an organisation that makes sure in-date, good quality food is redistributed to charities across the United Kingdom.

The Countess was seen delivering items

Needless to say, royal fans were delighted by Sophie's efforts, and many replied to the Saint Foundation's tweet saying so. "Lovely and kind Countess of Wessex," one wrote, with another adding: "Superb isn't she? Love seeing her push that trolley."

The Countess is currently self-isolating with her husband, Prince Edward, and their children at their Grade-II listed home at Bagshot Park, and this isn't the first time the mother-of-two raised awareness of important issues during the lockdown period.

In April, the 55-year-old joined a video call with Thames Valley Air Ambulance, for whom she is Patron, from the kitchen of her royal residence, taking time to thank crew members who have been redeployed to help their NHS colleagues working on the frontline of the pandemic.

The couple has lived at Bagshot Park for over 20 years, and their stunning residence is set within an incredible 51 acres of land. What's more, their home is also located just 11 miles away from Windsor, where the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh are currently self-isolating, making it ideally placed for family get-togethers when the social distancing measures are eventually lifted.

