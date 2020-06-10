Remember Sophie Wessex’s white floaty dress she wore last summer? River Island has one just like it The Countess’ boho chic Zimmermann dress has long been sold out – but you still have plenty of options

The royals are experts when it comes to elegant summer dressing, and when it comes to warmer season outfits, royal ladies have long shown that there’s no better option to reach for than an LWD – little white dress. We’ve seen fresh and beautiful looks from Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton of course, but one frock that stands out in our mind for the ultimate summer royal style is the white lace creation by Zimmermann that Sophie Wessex wore to the Chelsea Flower Show.

RELATED: Royals wearing white summer dresses

Countess Sophie made a summer statement in a Zimmermann dress

If you’re looking to get inspired by Countess Sophie, one summer LWD that’s giving us a similar carefree vibe is the broderie lace midi dress from River Island. The puff sleeves, tiered skirt and embroidered details on the yoke definitely give it that effortless garden or countryside feel. Teamed with clogs or wedges, its so effortless it could take you just about anywhere in style.

White broderie lace long sleeve midi dress, £60, River Island

Australian fashion label Zimmermann, loved by not just the Countess but also stars like Kendall Jenner and Margot Robbie, are known for their feminine pieces in lace and embroidery for a romantic boho-chic vibe that will take you from Ibiza to, well, the Chelsea Flower Show! If you’re looking to slip into a Zimmermann dress like Sophie’s, hers is unfortunately long out of stock, but there are some similar new designs – and they’re on sale!

Bonita battenburg dress, was £865 now £435, Zimmermann

Zinnia tie shoulder dress, was £575 now £290, Zimmermann

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.