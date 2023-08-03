Prince William looks so much like Prince Louis in unearthed childhood photo

The image shows the Prince of Wales at the age of five

The Prince and Princess of Wales are proud parents to Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Prince Louis.

Over the years, as the children have grown, it's been noted how much Princess Charlotte resembles the late Queen Elizabeth II and Lady Sarah Chatto as children.

And one photograph of Princess Charlotte caused Prince William to do a double-take in 2020, when he thought it was an image of himself as a young boy.

But as we've looked back through the archives, we've also seen similarities between a young William and his youngest child, Louis.

The fun snaps show William, dressed in a pale blue coat and long socks, as he plays on a vintage fire engine with younger brother, Prince Harry, and their cousins, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall.

The images were taken on the Sandringham estate in January 1988, when William would have been the same age as Louis now.

William's outfit and inquisitive expression are strikingly similar to Louis, as you can see in this photograph taken of Louis last Christmas.

© Getty William was dressed in a coat by Catherine Walker

© Getty Prince Louis leaving church on Christmas Day 2022

The Prince and Princess of Wales are currently taking a break from their royal duties to enjoy the school summer holidays with their children.

George, Charlotte and Louis are all pupils at Lambrook school in Berkshire, close to the family's Windsor home, Adelaide Cottage.

It's not known whether the Waleses have decided to spend time abroad this summer or whether they are staying at their Norfolk abode, Anmer Hall.

© Getty William was five years old at the time

© Getty Zara, Peter and their cousins, William and Harry, play on a fire engine at Sandringham in 1988

The family-of-five have also enjoyed staycations on the Isles of Scilly off the Cornish coat in recent years.

King Charles and Queen Camilla have begun their break in Scotland, and William and Kate, and their children, are expected to join them at Balmoral at some point in August.

Where was George, Charlotte and Louis' last public engagement?

George and Charlotte joined their parents at the Wimbledon Men's Final in July, with Kate revealing that Louis was "very upset" to miss the match.

Carlos Alcaraz ended up victorious during the nail-biting five-hour match with Novak Djokovic, and George and Charlotte were just as animated as their parents with their reactions in the royal box.

© Getty The young royals appeared to celebrate Carlos Alcaraz's win

The young royals also got to meet the new Wimbledon champion after the match, with Charlotte spotted having a shy moment backstage.

© Getty The Waleses at the air show

Just a few days before the final, George, Charlotte and Louis all enjoyed an end-of-term treat as William and Kate took them to the Royal International Air Tattoo show in Fairford, Gloucestershire.

George especially was in his element as they were shown the different aircraft and automobiles on display.