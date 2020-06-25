Prince Harry reveals the unexpected thing he's missing in lockdown The Duke of Sussex appeared in a video for England Rugby

The Duke of Sussex has revealed what he's really missing while on lockdown with wife Meghan Markle in LA – and his answer may surprise you.

Prince Harry admitted he is pining for rugby as he joined famous faces from the sport to thank the community for pitching in to help during the coronavirus crisis.

Harry, who is patron of the Rugby Football Union (RFU), appeared in a video montage for England Rugby along with men's captain Owen Farrell, former England star Jonny Wilkinson, coach Eddie Jones and women's captain Sarah Hunter.

The Duke, who is living in America after stepping down as a senior royal in March, delivered the opening comments in the video, saying: "We all miss rugby." After Owen said: "This pandemic might have paused the game", Harry added: "But it hasn't taken away our spirit."

Since the community game was suspended on 20 March, rugby clubs have been helping with food deliveries to key workers and the vulnerable, raising money for charity, making calls to elderly members, and using their facilities for food banks. Sharing the clip on their Instagram account on Wednesday, England Rugby wrote: "When the game was paused, the rugby family came together as one. Thank you from all of us at England Rugby."

It's been a week of thanks for Harry, who wrote a heartfelt letter showing his appreciation to British Armed Forces veterans who have been delivering meals during the coronavirus lockdown. The message was shared by RE:ACT on Twitter (formerly named Team Rubicon), who said they were "proud to be involved" in the relief effort.

Harry is patron of the Rugby Football Union

The charity has been supporting another organisation close to Harry and Meghan's hearts – the Hubb Community Kitchen. The Duke opened his letter by saying: "I am writing to express my sincerest thanks to Team Rubicon following their support delivering meals across London from the Hubb Community Kitchen.

"As you may know, the Hubb Community Kitchen is an initiative incredibly close to my wife's heart that continues to be supported by the legacy of their community cookbook Together… at a time when there is so much uncertainty and isolation, to see the coming together of organisations my wife and I champion so strongly was truly humbling."

Harry added: "Your support in offering disaster relief you provided to hundreds of families over the last few months. Both Meghan and I send our deepest thanks and best wishes to you and everyone at Team Rubicon."

