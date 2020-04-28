Prince Harry teams up with Thomas the Tank Engine as the Queen and Prince Charles make special cameo Prince Harry recorded the introduction earlier this year

Prince Harry is helping Thomas & Friends mark their 75th anniversary in the most special way – the Duke has made an on-camera introduction on their new episode, Thomas & Friends: The Royal Engine.

WATCH: Prince Harry makes his Thomas the Tank Engine debut

Speaking about the honour, the Duke of Sussex said: "Thomas the Tank Engine has been a comforting, familiar face to so many families over the last 75 years – entertaining, educating and inspiring children on important issues through exciting stories and characters.

"I certainly have fond memories of growing up with Thomas & Friends and being transported to new places through his adventures. I am very proud to have been asked to take part in this special episode. I wish Thomas & Friends a very happy anniversary."

The on-camera introduction made by Harry was recorded earlier this year, in January, with a donation made to charity.

In the 22-minute special, Sir Topham Hatt has been invited to London by Her Majesty The Queen to receive an award for distinguished service to the railway, and her son, a young Prince Charles, has asked that Thomas be the engine to bring him to the Mainland. As this is Thomas' first time visiting London he gets lost along the tracks and finds himself in all sorts of messy predicaments, but this doesn't stop him from eventually finding his way. Thomas and Sir Topham Hatt work together to make up for their delay, and during the journey, Thomas encounters a very important looking new engine called Duchess of Loughborough, which has been voiced by actress Rosamund Pike

"It is an absolute honour to have the chance to appear in the show. I take it as a big responsibility to play Duchess who is a lovely, warm, bubbly sort of effervescent engine that I am incredibly drawn to because she is very anxious to get things right," said the English actress.

The special will be screened in the US on Netflix on 01 May and in the UK on Channel 5 Milkshake! at 09:05am on 02 May before it is then aired around the world