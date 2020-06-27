The Duke and Duchess of Sussex take a stand against online hate speech The royals are pushing for change

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced their support for the Stop Hate for Profit campaign, which is calling for a boycott of Facebook advertising following the social media giant's failure to stop misinformation and hateful content, a source tells HELLO!

A source close to the couple revealed that in the wake of George Floyd's murder, Harry and Meghan have been working closely with leaders and advocates who are pursuing racial and civil justice in a bid to end online hate speech.

Some of the groups that the couple have been in talks with include the NAACP, Colour of Change, and Anti-Defamation League (the groups leading Stop Hate For Profit).

The NAACP confirmed the Sussexes' involvement in a tweet that read: "We are grateful for the leadership of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in recognizing the importance of solidarity in this moment. Your commitment to truth, justice, and equality are appreciated."

The source continued: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been working on how to move the tech industry in a more humane direction – this includes their longstanding advocacy for supporting mental health in the social media era, was a key focus of a visit they convened at Stanford University back in February, and is also fundamentally connected to what they are building into their new organization Archewell.

"[They] believe there is an urgent and pressing need to remodel the framework of our online public spaces (which is an important issue for them that will be reflected in their nonprofit Archewell) in a way that is defined more by compassion than hate; by truth instead of misinformation; by equity and inclusiveness instead of injustice and fearmongering; free, not weaponized, speech."

As their non-profit Archewell continues to develop, it is also reported that online hate speech will become a key area of development, as both Harry and Meghan believe that addressing the issue is becoming ever more vital.

