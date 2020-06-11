Zara and Mike Tindall's youngest daughter Lena is already proving to be a chatterbox as she hilariously interrupted dad Mike while he was recording a podcast. In the latest episode of Joe's House of Rugby series, the one-year-old tot can be heard gurgling in the background.

Former rugby player Mike, 41, then laughs and says to his co-host Alex Payne: "Sorry, Lena's just on fire at the moment, she's never quiet." He then revealed his sweet nickname for wife Zara, adding: "I did just send Zed a message, going 'Shush please,' so she's obviously moving from somewhere."

Lena, who turns two on 18 June, was born at the Stroud Maternity Hospital in 2018. Her christening took place in March 2019, with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Queen in attendance. Lena is the monarch's seventh great-grandchild and is currently 20th in line to the throne behind older sister Mia.

Mike and Zara with Mia and Lena (in her pram) in 2018

Mike and Zara's eldest daughter, Mia, six, returned to school last week as lockdown restrictions in the UK eased. Mike joked about Mia's first day back by sharing a GIF on Twitter from the 1994 film Forrest Gump of the lead character running away at high speed, captioning the clip: "Me after school drop off this morning!"

The young royal attends a school near the family’s home on the Gatcombe estate in Gloucestershire. Speaking previously about life in lockdown, Mike told The Telegraph that homeschooling Mia had been "nice but also frustrating".

Me after school drop off this morning! pic.twitter.com/Mvd9OGB7Zg — mike tindall (@miketindall13) June 2, 2020

"Zara still has hopes that the horses will get back, they still need training and working on, so I get to be a teacher in the mornings which is sometimes really nice, sometimes really frustrating," he shared. "I don't think any child is a great homeschooler because they definitely listen to other people better than they listen to their parents!

"Mia enjoyed it the first week because it was different being around mum and dad all the time. But ultimately it's the same people who are telling her off or telling her what to do and I think she gets bored of that."

