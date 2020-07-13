Princess Beatrice looks stunning in previously unseen photo from magazine shoot 

A stunning portrait of Princess Beatrice has been shared by photographer Phil Poynter on his Instagram account. The black-and-white image is previously unseen and is thought to have been shot in 2017, when the royal's glittery red pout by makeup artist Pat McGrath was featured on the cover of Chaos Magazine.

Beatrice was photographed looking straight into the camera lens, with her auburn locks styled into a glossy, bouncy blowdry. Her makeup for the shoot was kept classic, with definition to her brows and lashes and matte lipstick.

The British photographer captioned the image: "As part of the Chaos SixtyNine Lips cover with @patmcgrathreal, HRH Princess Beatrice of York was kind enough to sit for a personal portrait session. Here’s the result... Stunning!"

The Duke and Duchess of York's eldest daughter, now 31, was featured in Chaos Magazine in 2017 in support of the anti-bullying campaign, Be Cool Be Nice movement. A handwritten note on monogrammed stationery was published alongside the cover of Beatrice's lips, in which she wrote: "Be cool, be nice, not just once, not just twice, with everything you do or say, kindness takes you all the way! Take the time to listen to yourselves. Be passionate about things that matter. Support each other. But most of all be kind to each other."

Beatrice and Edoardo have had to postpone their wedding

Beatrice was set to tie the knot with property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on 29 May in the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace in London, but the wedding was postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic. Buckingham Palace is yet to confirm the rescheduled date for the royal nuptials.

Last week Beatrice took part in a joint Zoom call with her younger sister Princess Eugenie as the royal siblings honoured the winners of the Teenage Cancer Trust awards. The pair were visibly moved when speaking to a grandmother fundraising for the charity in memory of her grandson.

