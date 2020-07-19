The Queen set to travel to Balmoral for her summer break after four months of self-isolation at Windsor Castle The monarch has been self-isolating at Windsor Castle with Prince Philip since March

The Queen and Prince Philip are preparing to leave Windsor Castle after four months of self-isolation and will be heading to Balmoral next month, to enjoy the summer holidays.

The monarch, 94, and her husband the Duke of Edinburgh, 99, will head to the Highlands in August and will be accompanied by other family members throughout their time there. Unlike past years, however, they will not be able to get close to them as they continue to self-isolate with very limited staff members around them.

The Sunday Times, who exclusively revealed the news, has also confirmed that this year Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Archie Harrison are not expected to visit the 50,000-acre estate in Aberdeenshire due to travel restrictions.

Just two weeks before lockdown, the publication revealed that the Sussex family would travel to Balmoral in the summer to enjoy some time with Archie's great-grandmother as well as Prince Charles and Camilla, but that is no longer possible as California, where the couple live now, is one of the worst-hit US states in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Queen will no doubt be happy that she can travel to Scotland in the coming weeks as it is considered to be one of her favourite places on Earth; she and Prince Philip even spent part of their honeymoon at Birkhall hunting lodge, located on the estate, in 1947.

Her granddaughter Princess Eugenie once revealed just how much the monarch loves it there, explaining: "It's the most beautiful place on earth. I think Granny is the most happy there. I think she really, really loves the Highlands."

Speaking on ITV's Our Queen At Ninety, she added: "Walks, picnics, dogs – a lot of dogs, there's always dogs – and people coming in and out all the time. It's a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa, for us to come and see them up there; where you just have room to breathe and run."