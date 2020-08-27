Here's how you can get the sunhat Duchess Meghan wore during her Q&A with Gloria Steinem By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Meghan and Gloria Steinem sat down recently for a very special "backyard chat" from Makers Women. While enjoying the sunny weather, the mom of one covered up in a chic oversized sunhat from Janessa Leoné.

The 39-year-old wore the Janessa Leoné Serena Hat ($515.49), which is currently available for pre-order. The elegant hat is one of the brand's most protective styles, thanks to its wide brim and thick braided straw. It has a UPF rating of 50+. The natural straw hat also comes with removable black ties for versatility.

Janessa Leoné is a Los Angeles-based brand that was established in 2013 to create the highest quality accessories with a focus on elegant minimalist designs. The brand boasts many celebrity clients, and it is a fitting choice for Meghan to wear to protect herself on a hot California day.

It hasn't been confirmed where the Makers Women video was shot, but fans think it could be the backyard of Prince Harry and Meghan's new home in Santa Barbara. They moved into the home in July.





Meghan paired the hat with Anine Bing pinstripe trousers, a short-sleeved white top and Stella McCartney sandals. She also accessorized with bracelets Gloria had given her with the phrase "Linked, not ranked."

The pieces of jewelry were significant because they highlighted the activist's message in a succinct way and touched on equality, women's rights and voting.

Janessa Leoné revealed on Instagram that it was supporting the causes by donating 10 per cent of proceeds from all orders made until Aug. 30 to I Am A Voter.

"Meghan Markle wearing SERENA in discussion about the importance of Voting with fellow Women's Rights activist Gloria Steinem," the brand announced on Instagram.

"In honor of this important conversation, we will be donating 10% of proceeds on all orders made online through Sunday (8/30) to @iamavoter, a nonpartisan movement that aims to create a cultural shift around voting and civic engagement," the post continued.

