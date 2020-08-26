Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make major change

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have decided on a new name for their Sussex Royal Foundation. Earlier this month, paperwork was submitted at Companies House, changing its name to MWX Foundation. The name change only appears on the Company House website for the Private Limited Company - as was first noted on the Gert's Royals Twitter page. The amendment had initially been filed on 29 July, but was mysteriously withdrawn.

It was previously confirmed that Harry and Meghan would no longer use the Sussex Royal branding following their transition out of their senior royal roles. "Given the specific UK government rules surrounding use of the word 'Royal', it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organisation will not utilise the name 'Sussex Royal' or any other iteration of 'Royal'," a statement on their website read.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no longer use the Sussex Royal branding

"While there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word 'Royal' overseas, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use 'Sussex Royal' or any iteration of the word 'Royal' in any territory (either within the UK or otherwise) when the transition occurs Spring 2020."

Prince Harry and Meghan officially stepped back from royal life on 31 March, and are now pressing ahead with their global charitable body Archewell - a name inspired by their son Archie.

The couple with their one-year-old son Archie

"Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of 'Arche' - the Greek word meaning 'source of action.' We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son's name," they said in an announcement in April.

The news comes as Meghan made a candid appearance on camera as she sat down for an interview with Gloria Steinem to discuss the importance of voting in the upcoming US election.

While it has not been confirmed where the video was filmed, Meghan certainly looks at home in her surroundings, prompting speculation it could be in the garden of the new Montecito home she shares with Harry and son Archie.

