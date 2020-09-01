Kate Middleton receives good news after months of waiting The Duchess of Cambridge launched the website when she was pregnant with Prince Louis

The Duchess of Cambridge has received some incredible news from a programme that she helped to launch two years ago. The website Mentally Healthy Schools, which gives primary school teachers and staff access to mental health resources, has expanded UK wide, to include Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales, as well as England.

The Anna Freud Centre, another of Kate's patronages, shared the good news on Monday as school pupils across the UK prepared to return to school after months of homeschooling amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Anna Freud Centre took ownership of the Mentally Healthy Schools' website in April 2020.

The programme was first launched by the Duchess when she visited Roe Green Junior School in Brent in January 2018, which had been trialling the new resource. Kate was pregnant with her third child Prince Louis at the time.

The Duchess at the launch of Mentally Healthy Schools in January 2018

The website was founded as a collaboration between the Anna Freud Centre, Place2Be and YoungMinds, as a legacy of the Heads Together campaign.

Prince William and Kate's Royal Foundation adds on its website that the Anna Freud Centre will "also be developing content and resources to support secondary schools. The Royal Foundation continue to be supportive of Mentally Healthy Schools and the essential role it plays in helping school staff to improve the health and wellbeing of children in their care."

Kate led a school assembly in June

During lockdown, the Duchess led an online assembly for school pupils as part of the Oak National Academy online classroom programme. Kate spoke to children about the importance of kindness, based on a lesson plan which is available on the Mentally Healthy Schools platform.

The royal mum-of-three said: "Talking to someone, whether it’s a friend, family member, or teacher, is something you can do to make yourself feel that little bit better. And you can also play your part in helping others to feel better too, whether offering a friendly ear, or helping someone in need.

"Small acts of kindness can go such a long way. But as we help others, we mustn't forget to nurture ourselves, by taking the time to focus on the things that make us feel happy too."

