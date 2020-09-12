Princess Leonor forced to quarantine after classmate tests positive for COVID-19 three days after starting school The Spanish royal will continue her studies online

Princess Leonor of Spain's return to school has been brief after she was forced to quarantine for 14 days on Friday, just three days after starting school in Madrid.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia's eldest daughter, who attends the Santa Maria de los Rosales school alongside her sister Infanta Sofia, will now have to continue her studies online whilst awaiting the results of the PCR test she has taken.

King Felipe to his daughters to school on Wednesday, all three wearing masks

"Given the detection of a positive case of COVID-19 in one of the students in Princess of Asturias' class, the School Centre has recommended to the parents that the students of the aforementioned class do not attend for the next 14 days."

The statement by the Royal House continued: "The Princess of Asturias will follow the regulations and health guidelines imposed in Madrid, as will their Majesties the King and Queen and the Infanta Sofía."

On Wednesday Princess Leonor arrived at her school wearing a mask, which is mandatory in Spain. The school staff also took her temperature ahead of entering the building to eliminate the possibility of symptoms of the disease, as recommended by anticovid protocols.

School staff took the royals' temperatured ahead of entering the school building

The young royal had arrived in a vehicle driven by her father Felipe, whilst her sister Sofia sat behind her, also wearing a mask.

Letizia was unable to make the school run as the new guidelines prevent two parents from going in order to avoid unnecessary crowds.