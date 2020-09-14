The Duke of Sussex will celebrate turning 36 on Tuesday 15 September – the first time he'll spend his birthday in his new US home.

Prince Harry and wife Meghan moved to the States in March after stepping back from royal duties.

The pair have been settling into their first family home in Montecito in Santa Barbara with 16-month-old son Archie, giving royal fans glimpses of their stylish new abode during Zoom calls.

Harry is likely to spend the day in private with his wife and son at their £11.2 million California home. The trio could also be joined by Meghan's mother Doria Ragland, who lives in Los Angeles. No doubt the Duchess of Sussex will make a big fuss of her husband on his special day.

Last year was a particularly special birthday for Harry as it was his first one as a father. Archie was born on 6 May 2019 at the Portland Hospital in London. At the time, Meghan shared a heartfelt message on the couple's former Instagram account @SussexRoyal with a number of photos of Harry over the years, including a sweet picture of the pair with Archie on his christening day.

Meghan wrote: "Wishing a very happy birthday to His Royal Highness Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex! A birthday message from The Duchess of Sussex: 'Your service to the causes you care so deeply for inspires me every day. You are the best husband and most amazing dad to our son. We love you. Happiest birthday!'"

The Duke's 35th birthday last year came ahead of the Sussexes' tour of Africa as a family-of-three with Archie.

Prince Harry was born on 15 September 1984 in the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in Paddington. He is the youngest son of the Prince of Wales and the late Princess Diana. Harry is currently sixth-in-line to the throne after his nephew Prince Louis.

