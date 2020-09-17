Royal shares heartfelt message to 'love of my life' on special day The Greek royal family had lots to celebrate on Thursday

It was a day of double celebrations for the Greek royals on Thursday, as it marked the birthdays of Princess Marie-Chantal and her son, Prince Odysseas. Crown Prince Pavlos shared a heartfelt tribute to his wife in honour of the occasion, posting two photos of the fashion designer with the caption: "Happy Birthday to the love of my life."

The first photo showed Marie-Chantal sitting on her husband's lap, while the second was a close up of her sitting in a car while wearing a pair of stylish gold-framed sunglasses.

The post received a huge response from Pavlos' followers, including the couple's daughter Princess Olympia, who simply commented with a string of heart emojis.

Prince Pavlos later followed the post with a collage in honour of Prince Odysseas' 16th birthday, including a glimpse at how they may be celebrating, with a stack of glazed dougnuts presented to the teenager for his special day. Another showed Pavlos and Marie-Chantal with their son at what appears to be his christening.

Prince Pavlos shared a sweet message in honour of Princess Marie-Chantal's birthday

Crown Princess Marie-Chantal and Crown Prince Pavlos are parents to five children, aged between 24 and 12. The couple married in London in July 1995, and celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary together earlier this summer.

Sharing a wedding photo in honour of their milestone anniversary, Prince Pavlos wrote: "25 years of happiness married to my darling MC. You are the same beautiful, smart & fun person of 25 years ago. I adore you more than ever and thank you for being the best mother to our five wonderful children."

The royal couple were also celebrating their son Prince Odysseas' birthday

Marie-Chantal also posted some sweet photos to mark the anniversary, adding the caption: "25 years ago I married this Gem! Loved every second of my life with you."

The 52-year-old also inadvertently revealed one thing their royal wedding had in common with that of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank – they both chose the same wedding florist, Rob Van Helden, despite their nuptials taking place 23 years apart.

