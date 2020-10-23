Prince Charles has the sweetest photo of Prince William and Kate Middleton at Clarence House The Prince of Wales gave royal fans a glimpse inside Clarence House

At HELLO! we love getting glimpses into the royal family's homes and offices, including seeing personal touches, such as photographs and heirlooms hidden in the background.

The Prince of Wales welcomed the Iraqi prime minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi to Clarence House on Thursday and it turns out Charles has an incredibly sweet portrait on display in the Morning Room at his London residence.

The photo of his eldest son Prince William on his wedding day to Kate Middleton in April 2011, could be spotted in a black frame on a wooden console table behind the prime minister.

The official photograph taken in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace after the wedding ceremony at Westminster Abbey, shows the beaming bride and groom in the centre, surrounded by their young and bridesmaids and pageboys, as well as their closest family members.

Prince Charles with Iraqi prime minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi

Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton, and her siblings Pippa and James, stand beside the newly-minted Duchess of Cambridge.

William's grandparents, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, sit proudly on the left-hand side of the portrait in front of the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Harry.

The wedding portrait could be seen on a console table

The Cambridges celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary in April earlier this year and in that time, they have become parents to Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two.

Also on display in Prince Charles' room was an array of ornaments including two china cockerels, an ornate golden clock, a wide collection of plates and crystal candelabra.

The lavishly decorated room still contains several of Prince Charles' grandmother, the Queen Mother's personal items, such as her collection of Royal Anchor Chelsea porcelain, paintings and portraits.

William and Kate were married in April 2011

Mr al-Kadhimi is an ex-journalist who served as head of the Iraqi National Intelligence Service from 2016 until May 2020, when he was tasked with forming a government.

The approval of a new government ended months of deadlock as Iraq battled an economic crisis and the coronavirus pandemic.

