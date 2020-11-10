The Duke of Sussex will take part in the Stand Up For Heroes comedy event in the US to help raise money for military veterans.

Prince Harry will appear virtually as a special guest on the show, which is being held online for the first time, and is sure to be one of the year's most hilarious televised moments.

The event will be hosted by Jon Stewart, and other celebrities taking part include Bruce Springsteen, Sheryl Crow and Ray Romano.

Harry served in the army for ten years

According to the Foundation's website, the night will “highlight inspiring moments, memorable surprises, and stories of resilience while recognizing the men and women who have served in our nation’s military”.

The show will air online on November 18, and is presented by the New York Comedy Festival.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle currently live in California with their son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, and were last seen publicly on Sunday, when the Duke and Duchess privately visited the Los Angeles National Cemetery in honour of Remembrance Day.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Sunday

The couple laid flowers that the Duchess picked from their garden in Santa Barbara at the gravesites of two commonwealth soldiers.

They also placed a wreath at an obelisk in the cemetery that features a plaque that’s inscribed “In Memory of the Men Who Offered Their Lives in Defense of Their Country.”

Prince Harry signed a message with the wreath which read: "To all of those who have served and are serving. Thank you."

Harry himself served in the army for a decade, undertaking two tours of Afghanistan.

He holds the ranks of Major, Lieutenant Commander and Squadron Leader.

On his return from service, he was inspired to create the Invictus Games for injured and disabled veterans.

The upcoming Stand Up For Heroes comedy event will no doubt be very close to Harry's heart.

