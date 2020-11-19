Sarah Ferguson's half-sister Eliza gives birth to a baby girl

There is more baby joy for Sarah, Duchess of York because her half-sister, Eliza Cobb (née Ferguson), has given birth to her first child, a baby girl!

The news is even more thrilling for Sarah because the little one arrived on her 61st birthday on Oct. 15, according to reports.

Eliza, who shares a father with Sarah, the late Ronald Ferguson, welcomed the little girl with husband Harry Cobb. They have named their daughter Elba Pear Rosemary. The birth announcement was printed in a U.K. newspaper.

Sarah also has Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's pregnancy to celebrate. Earlier this year, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together in early 2021.

"I am so excited by the news that Eugenie and Jack are expecting their first child," Sarah wrote on Instagram at the time of the announcement. "Thrilled for them both and in my 60th year cannot wait to be a grandmother. Welcoming a new baby into the York family is going to be a moment of profound joy."

When the baby is born, Sarah will become a grandmother for the first time!

Congratulations on the new little one and all the best for the impending arrival.