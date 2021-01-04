﻿
queen-womans-hour

The Queen's rare message to celebrate anniversary

Such a sweet note from the monarch

Danielle Stacey

The Queen shared her first message of 2021 on Monday as she recognised a special anniversary.

The monarch, 94, wrote to BBC's Woman's Hour to mark its 75th year, saying: "As you celebrate your 75th year, it is with great pleasure that I send my best wishes to the listeners and all those associated with Woman’s Hour.

"During this time, you have witnessed and played a significant part in the evolving role of women across society, both here and around the world.

"In this notable anniversary year, I wish you continued success in your important work as a friend, guide and advocate to women everywhere."

Her Majesty signed off the touching message with "Elizabeth R".

The radio magazine programme was first broadcast in the UK in 1946 – six years before Princess Elizabeth ascended the throne as Queen and a year before she married Prince Philip.

BBC Radio 5 Live presenter Emma Barnett succeeded the longstanding Dame Jenni Murray and Jane Garvey, as the main host in January 2021.

Emma is no stranger to royalty as the Queen's daughter-in-law, the Duchess of Cornwall, guest-edited the Emma Barnett Show in July 2020, where Camilla reflected on life in lockdown and highlighted the work of her various charities and patronages.

emma-barnett

Emma Barnett is now the host of BBC's Woman's Hour

The Queen marked New Year's Eve on Thursday with a touching message on social media that left royal fans feeling emotional.

Her Majesty posted a series of photos from the past year, including one of her and the Duke of Edinburgh celebrating their 73rd wedding anniversary by reading a card from their great-grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Captioning the photos, Her Majesty penned: "We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again” - Her Majesty The Queen.

"Wishing you all a Happy and Healthy New Year."

