The Queen's rare message to celebrate anniversary Such a sweet note from the monarch

The Queen shared her first message of 2021 on Monday as she recognised a special anniversary.

The monarch, 94, wrote to BBC's Woman's Hour to mark its 75th year, saying: "As you celebrate your 75th year, it is with great pleasure that I send my best wishes to the listeners and all those associated with Woman’s Hour.

"During this time, you have witnessed and played a significant part in the evolving role of women across society, both here and around the world.

"In this notable anniversary year, I wish you continued success in your important work as a friend, guide and advocate to women everywhere."

Her Majesty signed off the touching message with "Elizabeth R".

The radio magazine programme was first broadcast in the UK in 1946 – six years before Princess Elizabeth ascended the throne as Queen and a year before she married Prince Philip.

BBC Radio 5 Live presenter Emma Barnett succeeded the longstanding Dame Jenni Murray and Jane Garvey, as the main host in January 2021.

Emma is no stranger to royalty as the Queen's daughter-in-law, the Duchess of Cornwall, guest-edited the Emma Barnett Show in July 2020, where Camilla reflected on life in lockdown and highlighted the work of her various charities and patronages.

Emma Barnett is now the host of BBC's Woman's Hour

The Queen marked New Year's Eve on Thursday with a touching message on social media that left royal fans feeling emotional.

Her Majesty posted a series of photos from the past year, including one of her and the Duke of Edinburgh celebrating their 73rd wedding anniversary by reading a card from their great-grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Captioning the photos, Her Majesty penned: "We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again” - Her Majesty The Queen.

"Wishing you all a Happy and Healthy New Year."

