The Queen leaves royal fans emotional with heartfelt New Year's Eve message Her Majesty shared a message of hope

The Queen marked New Year's Eve on Thursday with a touching message on social media that left royal fans feeling emotional.

Her Majesty posted a series of photos from the past year, including one of her and the Duke of Edinburgh celebrating their 73rd wedding anniversary by reading a card from their great-grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

WATCH: The Queen's 2020 Christmas speech

Another image showed the iconic Round Tower at Windsor Castle covered in blue light to thank the NHS staff for their dedicated work during the pandemic.

A third photo was of the Queen and a quote from her address to the nation displayed at Piccadilly Circus in April, and a fourth image showed the monarch knighting Sir Tom Moore at Windsor Castle in July.

The Queen shared a series of photos from 2020

Captioning the photos, Her Majesty penned: "We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again” - Her Majesty The Queen.

"Wishing you all a Happy and Healthy New Year."

Fans were quick to comment on the uplifting words, with one writing: "We love you your Majesty. You're a true inspiration." A second added: "Long live Her Majesty The Queen."

A third wrote: "Happy New Year. I look forward greatly to hopefully seeing you on the Buckingham Palace balcony come June - it will mean the worst of this pandemic is over. Your words Ma'am truly made a difference. Thank you."

Her Majesty spread a message of hope

The Queen's message echoed her words from her annual broadcast to the UK and the Commonwealth on Christmas day.

In her speech, which was highly anticipated following a year overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic, the 94-year-old monarch reflected on the past year and spoke of her pride in the nation.

She said: "In the United Kingdom and around the world, people have risen magnificently to the challenges of the year, and I am so proud and moved by this quiet, indomitable spirit. To our young people in particular I say thank you for the part you have played."

