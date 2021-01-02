Royal fans react to Duchess of Cornwall's teary video – and they're all saying the same thing The video brought us to tears!

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall ended the year by sharing the most emotional video on their official Instagram account, and royal fans were so moved that they quickly rushed to comment on the post.

On Thursday, Clarence House shared a post which showed Camilla, who has been the President of cancer charity Maggie's since 2008, presenting Dame Laura Lee, the Chief Executive of Maggie's, with the Outstanding Contribution Award as part of the inaugural Pride of Scotland Awards, and we have to admit it brought us to tears!

WATCH: The Duchess of Cornwall surprises Dame Laura in emotional clip

The clip, which was filmed earlier this year at Clarence House, shows the Duchess surprising Laura, who was not expecting to meet her on the day.

"Hello Laura, what a surprise finding you here," Camilla jokes at the beginning, before admitting: "I've got you here under false pretences. I've come to tell you that you've won the Pride of Scotland Award."

The clip later shows Laura overcome with emotion and it seems that royal fans reacted the same way and were quick to praise Camilla for doing a "fantastic job".

Camilla, pictured with Laura, has been President of Maggie's since 2008

"The more I see the more I like the Duchess of Cornwall. I think she is doing a fantastic job," wrote one, whilst another agreed: "She is and she works so hard."

A third remarked: "Love Camilla and her warmth!" "What a beautiful moment, how sweet and generous to make a little fuss for someone who probably generally avoids it!!" a fourth wrote.

Charles and Camilla are currently at Highgrove House, where they spent the festive period together. It's the first time that the couple have spent Christmas Day apart from the Queen, who spent the day with her husband Prince Philip at Windsor Castle, for the first time in 32 years.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed in November: "Having considered all the appropriate advice, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor."

The monarch and her husband have traditionally celebrated the festive period with members of the royal family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk since 1988.