The Duke of Cambridge's private secretary has taken on a full-time role at 10 Downing Street, it was confirmed on Tuesday. Simon Case was announced as the new Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Civil Service by the Prime Minister Boris Johnson, following a cabinet meeting. He will replace Sir Mark Sedwill in the role after almost two years working as Prince William's right-hand man.

The Prime Minister said: "Simon will make a fantastic Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Civil Service. His years of experience at the heart of government and working for The Royal Household make him ideally suited for this crucial role.

"I would also like to thank Mark Sedwill for his outstanding service to the Government and the country as a whole. After serving for decades with great distinction, I believe he has earned the gratitude of the nation.

Commenting on his appointment, Simon said: "It is an honour to be appointed as Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Civil Service. Over these few months of working on the Covid response, I have seen how much hard work is being done by the Civil Service to support the government and our country through unprecedented times. It is a privilege to come into this role to lead a Service that is working day in, day out to deliver for people right across the country.

"I'm grateful to Mark for the kindness and support he has given me in my career and I wish him well for his next chapter."

Earlier this year it was confirmed that Simon had been given a leading role to help develop and implement the government's response to COVID-19 during his secondment to Whitehall. He will officially start his new role on 9 September.

Catherine Quinn and Simon Case pictured in Dundee in 2019

Simon, a former career civil servant, had served as principal private secretary to David Cameron when he was Prime Minister and his successor Theresa May during 2015 and 17. Before he began working for William, in July 2018, he was Director General Northern Ireland and Ireland in the Department for Exiting the EU.

Simon took over the role of William's private secretary from Miguel Head, who left the royal household in March 2018. Miguel had held the coveted position since December 2012; he initially joined the royal household in September 2008 as press secretary to both William and Harry.

It comes after Hannah Cockburn-Logie took on the role as the Duchess of Cambridge's new private secretary in June 2020, following the departure of Catherine Quinn. Hannah has spent the majority of her career representing the UK overseas, with over 20 years' experience working for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

