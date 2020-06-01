Shortly after announcing the arrival of his new puppy Nala, proud owner James Middleton has shared more news regarding his expanding family! Taking to his Instagram page on Sunday, the younger brother of the Duchess of Cambridge revealed that his pet Luna had welcomed six babies. However, their happy news was tarred as one puppy didn't survive. "Six little friends for Nala to play with," he wrote in the caption.

Detailing the dramatic birth, James added: "A week ago Luna had three little pups at 5am, but we had to rush to the vets for an emergency C-section where another four pups were delivered. Sadly one didn’t make it but there are six healthy little pups suckling away happy as can be." He continued: "They all have lovely homes waiting for them and I will be donating all the money from the sale of the pups to @petsastherapy_uk."

As well as Luna and Nala, the 33-year-old entrepreneur is also the proud owner of spaniels Ella, Inca, Zulu and golden retriever Mabel, who regularly feature on his social media account. He has even credited Ella with helping him find love after she bounded over to his now-fiancée Alizee Thevenet at London's South Kensington Club in 2018.

The couple announced their engagement last October and he recently revealed they've had to postpone their wedding - which was due to take place in May 2020 – because of the coronavirus pandemic. The lovebirds have been isolating with James' parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, at their stunning Bucklebury home.

