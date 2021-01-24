Kate Middleton and Prince William welcome new addition to family – see photos The Cambridge family lost their beloved dog Lupo in 2020

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have expanded their family and are said to be "besotted" with the decision.

Prince William and Kate, along with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, welcomed a new puppy into their lives, who has been living with them at Anmer Hall for the past few months.

The Mail on Sunday reported that James Middleton gifted the family an eight-month-old black puppy before Lupo's death, who was described as "adorable" by a family friend.

VIDEO: Meet Prince William and Kate's new puppy!

They told the publication: "They were devastated when Lupo passed away, as any dog owner will understand, but got the new puppy before he died.

"It was hoped that the younger dog would give Lupo some company and give him a little bit more life and energy."

Lupo was from a litter that was bred by James, who was gifted to the royal couple in 2012 when Prince William was deployed to the Falklands during his time working for the RAF.

Kate and William's new puppy with her siblings

James later bred another six puppies with Luna – who was also in the same litter as Lupo – as the mother.

What's more, the Cambridges were given their pick of the litter, and were no doubt helped by their children.

Lupo passed away on 22 November and the Cambridges announced the sad news on Instagram with a heartfelt post.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis helped to pick the puppy

The lovely picture was captioned with the heartbreaking news. It read: "Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away. He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much. - W & C."

At the time, James also paid tribute. His message read, in part: "Nothing can ever prepare you for the loss of a dog. For those who have never had a dog, it might be hard to understand the loss.

The new puppy lives with the Cambridges at Anmer Hall

"However for those who have loved a dog know the truth: a dog is not just a pet; it is a member of the family, a best friend, a loyal companion, a teacher and a therapist."

