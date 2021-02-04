Countess of Wessex reveals hopes for special anniversary celebration The royal spoke from her Surrey home, Bagshot Park

The Countess of Wessex has revealed her hopes to celebrate a very special anniversary for a charity close to her heart.

In a video call with Sunderland AFC's Foundation of Light this week, Sophie said: "I want to wish everyone well, but to mark this anniversary and hope that later in the year maybe that we can get together and actually have a proper celebration.

"I know that it's not easy at the moment but actually it will be interesting because I'm sure there will probably be some positive takeaways that you can utilise in the future and know that the Foundation will always be there for the community."

READ: Duchess of Cornwall's heartfelt message during 'extremely challenging time'

Loading the player...

WATCH: Countess of Wessex marks anniversary of charity close to her heart

The Countess joined the call to mark the start of the charity's 20th birthday celebrations. The Foundation of Light uses the power of football to help tens of thousands of people across the north east live happier and healthier lives.

Sophie officially opened the charity's state-of-the-art sports and education facility, the Beacon of Light, during a visit in 2019.

Hosted by Sky Sports presenter and Sunderland AFC board member Dave Jones, Sophie was joined by the Foundation's chair of trustees, Sir Bob Murray CBE, chief executive Lesley Spuhler and Sunderland AFC Ladies captain Keira Ramshaw.

MORE: The Countess of Wessex's surprising gadget during joint engagements with Prince Edward

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's thank you card features the sweetest royal photo

Sophie revealed her pride of the charity during the call

Talking about her long-running support for the charity, which began back in 2004, the Countess said: "I couldn't be more proud to be patron. I've been really lucky to see the whole thing changing and developing – and fulfilling so many people's dreams."

The Earl and Countess of Wessex, who are parents to Lady Louise Windsor, 17, and James, Viscount Severn, 13, have been carrying out their royal duties remotely from their Surrey home, Bagshot Park.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.