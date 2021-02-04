The Duchess of Cornwall shared a heartfelt message to mark World Cancer Day on Thursday, and royal fans praised Camilla for highlighting awareness.

The Duchess, 73, said in a note posted on social media: "As the proud President of Maggie's, I wanted to mark World Cancer Day by sending my very best wishes to all those who are living with cancer at this extremely challenging time.

"You are very much in my thoughts and prayers today. I should also like to thank, from the bottom of my heart, those who are working to create a future without cancer.

"You give us hope that, together, we will be able to defeat this devastating disease."

READ: Duchess of Cornwall's favourite hobby was inspired by her father

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Duchess of Cornwall surprises Dame Laura in emotional clip

Clarence House's followers thanked Camilla for her well wishes, with one writing: "Incredible charities! Well done to all involved! Really important!" while charity Macmillan Cancer Support said: "Thank you for your support."

The Duchess of Cornwall has been President of Maggie's since 2008, a charity that provides free cancer support in centres across the UK and online.

MORE: Duchess Camilla rocks modern friendship bracelet in sweet video

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's thank you card features the sweetest royal photo

This year the organisation marks its 25th anniversary and in December, Camilla brought royal fans to tears as she presented Dame Laura Lee, the Chief Executive of Maggie's, with the Outstanding Contribution Award as part of the inaugural Pride of Scotland Awards.

Clarence House also shared a message from the Prince of Wales, who has been patron of Macmillan Cancer Support since 1997.

The Duchess at Maggie's at The Royal Marsden in February 2020

Prince Charles said: "For the last 23 years, I have been proud to be patron of Macmillan Cancer Support and, during that time, I have met countless people whose lives have been touched by cancer.

"I never cease to be inspired by those who have tirelessly dedicated themselves to helping them. They seem to me to exemplify so many of the qualities that, in a time of great trial, are a cause for immense admiration and gratitude."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.