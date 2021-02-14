All the signs that hinted at Meghan Markle's impending pregnancy announcement The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are parents to Archie

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their second child together, as their spokesperson announced on Sunday night.

Prince Harry and Meghan are already parents to one-year-old Archie, who was born in May 2019, and given their incredible rapport with children, it's no wonder that there's going to be a new addition to their family.

HELLO! takes a look at the signs that hinted at Meghan's exciting pregnancy announcement.

The postponement of Meghan's High Court privacy trial

One of the biggest clues which sparked speculation of a pregnancy was the adjournment of the trial for Meghan's High Court privacy case. The trial date provisionally set for 11 January 2021 has been postponed until autumn after Meghan's legal team gave a "confidential ground" as to why it was needed.

Given that the Sussexes now live in the US and Meghan was expected to attend the trial in London in person, it makes sense that the Duchess would want to postpone the trial until after the birth of her second child.

Harry's solo engagements

Harry and Meghan have been carrying out work with various charities and organisations via video calls, as well as volunteer work in-person. However, the Duchess has been noticeably absent from public appearances since visiting the Los Angeles National Cemetery with Harry, in honour of Remembrance Sunday.

The Duke made a solo appearance at the Stand Up For Heroes event and also helped to pack and distribute food parcels for veterans and their families in Los Angeles.

Meghan's custom-made outfits

Meghan wore an elegant black pleated coat for the Sussexes' Remembrance Sunday visit.

Meghan's custom-made coat on Remembrance Sunday

The Brandon Maxwell piece is thought to be a custom-made design, which could suggest that the Duchess had the coat tailor-made to accommodate a growing baby bump.

Harry's hints about more children

In the September 2019 issue of British Vogue, which Meghan guest-edited, Harry told Dr Jane Goodall about the couple's plans for more children.

Harry, Meghan and Archie pictured in Africa in 2019

"Two, maximum!" he said. "But I’ve always thought: this place is borrowed. And, surely, being as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation."

