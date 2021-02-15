King Mohammed VI of Morocco's niece marries in royal wedding on Valentine's Day The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met the king in 2019

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed their pregnancy announcement on Valentine's Day, one couple also tied the knot!

Lalla Nouhaila, daughter of Princess Lalla Asma, married Ali El Hajji in Morocco on 14 February. Princess Lalla Asma is the sister of King Mohammed VI, who gave his blessing to the happy couple.

Only close family attended the celebration due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Lalla Nouhaila, 28, is following in her mother's footsteps with her humanitarian work. Princess Lalla Asma is patron of the Red Crescent and several organisations that focus on children with disabilities. She also has an elder son, Yazid, who was born in 1988.

While Lalla Nouhaila doesn't hold the title of Princess or Royal Highness, she has the honorific title of Lalla Cherifa.

Lalla Nouhalia married Ali El Hajji on Valetine's Day

King Mohammed VI ascended the throne on 23 July 1999 upon the death of his father, King Hassan II.

He has one brother, Prince Moulay Rachid, and three sisters, Princess Lalla Mervem, Princess Lalla Asma and Princess Lalla Hasna.

Harry and Meghan met King Mohammed VI of Morocco with his family in 2019

The king and his wife Princess Lalla Salma of Morocco, whom he married in 2001, have two children – Crown Prince Moulay Hassan, 17, who is next in line to the throne, and a 13-year-old daughter, Princess Lalla Khadija of Morocco.

Prince Harry and Meghan met King Mohammed VI during their visit to Morocco in February 2019, when the Duchess was pregnant with Archie.

Princess Lalla Salma was also among the royal guests at the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding in April 2011.

