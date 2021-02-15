Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal baby not the first to be born in the US Archie is getting a baby brother or sister

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed they're expecting their second child this year, announcing the news on Valentine's Day with a gorgeous black and white photo taken remotely by their friend Misan Harriman.

Prince Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in March 2020 and moved to California, and while their second child is likely to be born in America, he or she won't be the first royal baby to be born in the US.

Harry's distant cousin, Lord Frederick Windsor and his wife Lady Frederick Windsor (Sophie Winkleman) welcomed their eldest daughter, Maud Windsor, at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles on 15 August 2013.

Maud, now seven, is currently 51st in line to the throne behind her father. She was given a starring role as one of the bridesmaids at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding in October 2018.

Maud Windsor pictured next to Princess Charlotte at Eugenie's wedding

The couple also have a younger daughter, Isabella, who was born on 16 January 2016 at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

Lord Frederick Windsor, 41, is the eldest child of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent. His younger sister, Lady Gabriella Windsor, 39, married Thomas Kingston at St George's Chapel in Windsor in May 2019.

Harry and Meghan's pregnancy announcement photo

It's understood that Harry and Meghan's second child will be entitled to American citizenship as an automatic right if born in the US. The baby will also automatically be a British citizen because of Harry's citizenship.

The tot will be eighth in line to the throne when he or she is born, and could be the Queen's tenth or 11th great-grandchild depending on if the baby arrives before Mike and Zara Tindall's third child.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcomed a son on Tuesday 9 February and are still to announce the baby boy's name. The couple were pictured leaving the Portland Hospital in London with their newborn on Friday.

