Prince Louis is still to reach this royal milestone - details Prince William and Kate's youngest child will turn three in April

We've seen the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's three children reach many sweet milestones as they grow up, but there's one that their youngest child Prince Louis is still missing out on – his first royal tour.

The two-year-old royal has made a handful of public appearances, including his Buckingham Palace debut at Trooping the Colour in 2019 but Louis is yet to travel overseas on an official visit with his parents and siblings.

Back in February 2020, it was reported that the Cambridges would visit Australia that year after coastal towns were affected by the bushfires.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is said to have issued a formal invitation to Prince William and Kate's household at the time.

However, overseas travel was put on hold for the royals amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. While it's not known whether their children would have accompanied the Duke and Duchess to Australia, it could have been Louis' first royal tour.

George travelled to Australia with William and Kate in 2014

In comparison, Prince George made his tour debut in Australia and New Zealand in 2014 when he was just eight months old.

The tot stole the show when he met his namesake George the bilby at Taronga Zoo in Sydney and was even given his own soft toy, which he was instantly enamoured with.

Charlotte made her tour debut in Canada in 2016

Prince William and Kate were then joined by their eldest children on their visit to Canada in 2016, where a 16-month-old Princess Charlotte made her royal tour debut.

The young royals had fun at a children's party in Victoria, British Columbia, where the Princess spoke her first words in public, as she ran towards a balloon arch and said, "Pop!"

George and Charlotte also accompanied their parents on a visit to Germany and Poland in 2017.

