The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spent Christmas at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, and their youngest child, Prince Louis, reached a new milestone.

The three-year-old royal attended the Christmas Day church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham for the first time.

Prince William was pictured behind the wheel of their car, with Kate in the passenger seat and Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis in the backseats as they left the service.

When George and Charlotte made their debuts with their parents and the royal family on the walk to church on Christmas Day in 2019, Louis would have only been one at the time, and therefore too young to join them.

This year's church service was a much more low-key event due to the pandemic. The Queen cancelled her annual family gathering at Sandringham and remained at Windsor Castle for the festive period. She was joined by the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall on Christmas Day.

Meanwhile, the Cambridges celebrated Christmas at Anmer Hall along with Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.

Traditionally the royals stop and talk to members of the public on the walk to church, but crowds did not gather in 2021 amid rising coronavirus cases.

In 2019, George and Charlotte both chatted to locals, with the Princess accepting a bouquet of flowers and an inflatable pink flamingo from well-wishers.

There's a chance that we could see Louis walk to church with his older siblings on Christmas Day 2022. He's set to turn four in April and will join George and Charlotte at Thomas's Battersea school in September.

The young royal currently attends Willcocks Nursery School in Kensington, having enrolled at the nursery in April just after his third birthday.

