The Duchess of Cornwall has revealed that she has a passion for creating bouquets.

Making the revelation as she celebrated the efforts of UK flower farmers, Camilla spoke about her love of flower-arranging in a video message to mark the tenth anniversary conference of Flowers from the Farm, a membership association supporting more than 1,000 independent, artisan flower growers.

In a separate video message the Duchess, who is vice-patron of the Royal Commonwealth Society, launched the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition 2021.

This year’s theme is community and Camilla – who is an avid reader – was joined by some of the 2020 winners and runners-up who recorded words of support from their homes.

The Duchess told the Flowers from the Farm conference: "Over the past, challenging year, there have been few things that have had the power to cheer us up as much as our native flowers.

The Duchess appeared via videolink

"Even when we were unable to meet, we could send one another bouquets – and, in doing so, celebrate those we love."

She continued: "And though we were unable to enjoy many of the arts we could all be inspired by this country’s glorious flowers and try our hands at creating our own arrangements – happily one of my favourite hobbies."

In her video to launch the competition the Duchess said: "This year’s rather brilliant theme is Community in the Commonwealth and I am already looking forward to reading this year’s winning entries and, of course, to meeting the winners and runners-up."

The royal concluded: "So please – put on your thinking caps, pick up your pens and join our wonderful community of Commonwealth writers!"

