Aisha Nozari
The Duchess of Cornwall has revealed how she lifts her lockdown spirits in a new interview
The Duchess of Cornwall has revealed that she has a passion for creating bouquets.
Making the revelation as she celebrated the efforts of UK flower farmers, Camilla spoke about her love of flower-arranging in a video message to mark the tenth anniversary conference of Flowers from the Farm, a membership association supporting more than 1,000 independent, artisan flower growers.
In a separate video message the Duchess, who is vice-patron of the Royal Commonwealth Society, launched the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition 2021.
WATCH: Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall thank vaccine trial volunteers and staff
This year’s theme is community and Camilla – who is an avid reader – was joined by some of the 2020 winners and runners-up who recorded words of support from their homes.
The Duchess told the Flowers from the Farm conference: "Over the past, challenging year, there have been few things that have had the power to cheer us up as much as our native flowers.
RELATED: How Prince George and Princess Charlotte have picked up Camilla Parker Bowles' unusual eating habits
The Duchess appeared via videolink
RELATED: Duchess Camilla and Prince Charles' ornate home could be a museum in new video
"Even when we were unable to meet, we could send one another bouquets – and, in doing so, celebrate those we love."
She continued: "And though we were unable to enjoy many of the arts we could all be inspired by this country’s glorious flowers and try our hands at creating our own arrangements – happily one of my favourite hobbies."
In her video to launch the competition the Duchess said: "This year’s rather brilliant theme is Community in the Commonwealth and I am already looking forward to reading this year’s winning entries and, of course, to meeting the winners and runners-up."
The royal concluded: "So please – put on your thinking caps, pick up your pens and join our wonderful community of Commonwealth writers!"
Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.